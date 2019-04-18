Caney News – Janice Lafferty

March 27 – What a glorious day. Be sure to thank the Lord. Caney met Wednesday evening to praise the Lord and study his Word.

Bro. Hi Lambeth welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Sis. Janice Lafferty took our concerns before the Lord.

Bro. Hi read 1 Timothy 6:6. Serving the Lord and trying to live for Him is more valuable than anything. Man will do anything to get money instead of wanting and working for God’s blessings. We should be laying treasures in heaven.

We had a good discussion. Everyone had interesting thoughts. Praising the Lord is a good thing. And we try to do that here at Caney.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth.

We pray that more would come and worship with us.

Sunday School opened with singing.

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Bro.. Jim Lafferty took our concerns to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary read Psalm 91 for our devotion.

Isn’t it good to know we can have God’s protection? When we call on Him, He will be there.

Praise/worship began with testimony. Roger Chancy, Roger Harmon, Janice Lafferty, Melba Austin, Hi Lambeth, Dennis House.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon. Testimony from Melissa.

We were thankful for our visitors.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was John 10:7-14. Many are being led away by false shepherds. Jesus is the true shepherd, because He loves and died for His sheep. Follow Christ and His word. It is the only way. He is the door to heaven. We need to have a reverent fear of the Lord. Know this, it is only through the blood of Jesus that we make heaven.

A good message from the word.

Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Sis. Kathleen Chaney sang for us. Bro. Jim Lafferty was our speaker Sunday evening. His scripture was from Acts 8:19-14 and 1 Corinthians 12:4-11.

Don’t be fooled by false teachings. Read and study God’s word. Just because it looks good to everyone doesn’t mean it’s from God. False teachers are mostly wanting to be above, better, more popular than others. The gifts of God cannot be bought. Use your gifts for the Lord. Be humble.

A message from the Word.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth.

April 3, 2019– What a glorious day! I could stand a lot of days like this.

Service began with singing. Bro. Jim Lafferty welcomed everyone. Bro. Bill led us in prayer. Bro. Jim read Psalm 37. Don’t worry over things. Take it to the Lord. Let Him take care of it. He will guide if you let Him. He will not forsake you. He will be your strength.

We had a good discussion on God’s love, mercy and forgiveness.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth.

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports received. Sis. Elsie Combs took our concerns to the Lord.

Jack read Matthew 15:21-28 for our devotion. All things are possible with God. We only have to ask and thank Him.

After Sunday School, Happy Birthday, was sung to Danny Flannery.

Praise/worship began with a time of testimony by Elsie Combs, Dennis House, Hi Lambeth, Jeff Shipley, Rex Clemans.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this Sunday morning. His scripture was Deuteronomy 8:17-20. We have no power except through God. We need a revival in our nation. We need to renew our belief and power in God. We need to lift up our heads and be obedient to the Lord.

Service ended in song and testimony Jack Essary, Elsie Combs.

Service began with singing Sunday evening. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Special music by Hi Lambeth.

Bro. Jack Essary spoke Sunday evening. his scripture was Psalms 145.

Our salvation cost Jesus His life. We should try to repay Him. What are we doing for Him? Christ loved us before the beginning of time. We cannot praise Him enough, but we can try. Ask Jesus into your heart and try to live His way. It is free to you money-wise but it does cost you.

We heard messages from the Word of God today. We are blessed to have God called teachers and preachers here at Caney.

Come worship with us. You are more than welcome.