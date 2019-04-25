Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Fourth Friday Night Singing will be April 26th at 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Church (Highlonesome). Everyone is invited.

Ava Saddle Club Clean Up Day Saturday, April 27th at 10 a.m. Bring a covered dish.

Discover Nature: Women's Birding Hike Saturday, April 27 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, Springfield, MO 65804 for women ages 14-adult. Girls 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult woman. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/southwestevents or call 417-888-4237.

Happy Home Church Monthly Singing, Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

Ava Elementary Library Book Fair, Monday, April 29 – Friday, May 3rd, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. BOGO! Buy one, get one!

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride Wednesday, May 1, at Twin Star Ranch. Spring rides start around 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for details.

The Class of 1979 40th class reunion Saturday, May 4, 1-5 p.m. at the Life Church (CoreRoom) in Ava, MO. Contact Bevy Bice-Moore 417-683-8106 or Glenda Barcus-Little 417-844-0408. The Ava Alumni Banquet (tickets required) follows at 6 p.m. in the Ava High School Gym. A pre-reunion supper will be held Friday evening, May 3 at 6 p.m. at a local restaurant.

The Class of 1964 will be having their 55th class reunion June 15, 2019. It will be at the Douglas County Veterans' Memorial Building. For more information call Peggy Davis 417-543-3407.

32-1t

