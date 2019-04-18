Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Annual Easter Program, Thursday, April 19th at 7 p.m., at Mt. Zion Bible School, 4 miles NE of Ava on ‘B’ Hwy. featuring students preschool-high school. Call 417-683-6090

31-1t

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 30-2t

***

MO Dept. of Conservation Shotgun Basics Class – free at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Saturday, April 20th, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163518 or call 417-742-4361 30-2t

***

Earth Day Everyday for ages 3-6, 10-10:45 a.m. or 11:15-Noon at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, Saturday, April 20th. Call 417-888-4237. 30-2t

***

Discover Nature: Earth Day at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, Saturday, April 20th, 1:30-4 p.m. Call 417-888-4237. 30-2t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride Wednesday, April 24, at Hercules Tower. Spring rides start around 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for details. 31-1t

***

Ava Elementary Library Book Fair, Monday, April 29 – Friday, May 3rd, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. BOGO! Buy one, get one! 31-2t

***

Conservation Families: Mushroom Identification for Beginners, class and mushroom hunt. Register by April 20. Saturday, April 20, 1-4 p.m. at the Walter Woods Conservation Area, 7129 Dutch Elm Dr, Joplin, MO 64804 with the Missouri Mycological Society. The program will be followed by a search for mushrooms. Register at mdc.mo.gov/southwestevents. 417-629-3434 31-1t

***

Parents as Teachers Story Time, Tuesday, April 23rd, 12:30-1:15 p.m. or 1:30-2:15 p.m. or 2:30-3:15 p.m. for children from birth to age 5, at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S Nature Center Way, Springfield, MO 65804. Call 417-888-4237 for info.

31-2t1

***

Conservation Kids: Animal Communication only for kids ages 7-12, Tuesday, April 23rd 6:30-7:45 p.m., at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, Springfield, MO 65804. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/southwestevents or call 417-888-4237. 31-1t

***

Fourth Friday Night Singing will be April 26th at 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Church (Highlonesome). Everyone is invited. 31-2t

***

Discover Nature: Women’s Birding Hike Saturday, April 27 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, Springfield, MO 65804 for women ages 14-adult. Girls 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult woman. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/southwestevents or call 417-888-4237. 31-2t