Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Revival, April 8th-13th at Mt. Calvary Church, Pastor Marvin Loftin, 7 p.m. nightly. Speaker each night. Come and be blessed.

Annual Work Day and Meeting at Pleasant Home Cemetery at Drury, Saturday, April 13th. For info. call Diann at 417-259-1055.

Skyline Donut Dash – 5K walk/run, Saturday, April 13, 2019, check-in at 7:30 A.M. Race starts at 8 a.m. Registration is free. Participants may purchase event t-shirts for $8. Hosted by the Skyline Wellness Committee. The Donut Dash features prizes, ‘kids activity area’ and snacks.

Fish Fry and Pie Auction for the Squires Volunteer Fire Dept. Saturday, April 13th at 4:30 p.m. at the Squires Community Center.

Ozark Whittlers & Woodcarvers Saturday, April 13, 1-4 p.m., at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Call 417-888-4237.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting Mon., April 15, 2019 at 6:30 at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, April 16, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

The Ava Area Ambulance District April regular meeting will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate a meeting with representatives of Cox Health Systems Pre-Hospital Services. Meet at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

The Ozarks Native Plant Society meeting on Tuesday, April 16 will focus on plant ID. Beginning at 6:30 P.M. at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation, 551 Joe Jones Blvd in West Plains, the meeting is free and open to the Public. For more information, please call 417-257-7544 and your call will be returned.

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, April 17th at Devil’s Backbone. Spring rides start around 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for details.

MO Dept. of Conservation Shotgun Basics Class – free at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, Saturday, April 20th, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/163518 or call 417-742-4361

Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at Mansfield Freewill Baptist Church, 210 W. Columbus St., Mansfield; Preacher Bub Coonce.

Earth Day Everyday for ages 3-6, 10-10:45 a.m. or 11:15-Noon at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, Saturday, April 20th. Call 417-888-4237.

Discover Nature: Earth Day at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, Saturday, April 20th, 1:30-4 p.m. Call 417-888-4237.

Eastern Gate Church Revival begins Monday, April 22nd at 7 p.m. Different preacher every night. For info, contact Pastor Jon Mitchell 543-5697.

