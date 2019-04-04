Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Free Egg Hunt by Ava Parks & Recreation for Ages 0-12, Saturday April 6th, Lower Park. 4:00-4:15 pm. 0-3 with parents; 4:15-4:30 p.m. 4-6 year olds; 4:30-4:45 p.m. 7-9 year olds; 4:45 10-12 year olds. (Make up date is 4/27)

29-1t

***

Revival, April 8th-13th at Mt. Calvary Church, Pastor Marvin Loftin, 7 p.m. nightly. Speaker each night. Come and be blessed.

29-2t

***

Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel will meet for lunch Tuesday, April 9 at 11:30 in Gainesville at the Senior and Community Center on Highway 5 north of town. All Public School Retirees living in the area are invited to attend this meeting. Gainesville Superintendent, Jeff Hyatt, has been asked to speak to the retirees.

29-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, April 10th at Crystal Lake. Spring rides start around 10 a.m. Visit www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com for details.

28-1t

***

Skyline Donut Dash – 5K walk/run, Saturday, April 13, 2019, check-in at 7:30 A.M. Race starts at 8 a.m. Registration is free. Participants may purchase event t-shirts for $8. Hosted by the Skyline Wellness Committee. The Donut Dash features prizes, ‘kids activity area’ and snacks.

27-2t

***

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting Mon., April 15, 2019 at 6:30 at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

29-2t

***

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, April 16, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

29-2t

***