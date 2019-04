Brian Keith King, 54 years and 3 months, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on April 6, 2019 at 4:05 pm at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO following a long illness.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to his fiancé as a love offering. Cremation services are being provided by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, MO. Online condolences can be made to clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com