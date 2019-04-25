Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

Pastor Cub began service with the reading of Psalms 126. Kerry Lafferty dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was the story of Easter, which included Judas’ kiss, Jesus’ love, the cross, the tomb, and Jesus’ resurrection and ascension.

The adult class studied Galatians Chapters 1-3. Questions were answered and seven more were asked for next week.

Evelyn Harper asked the blessing on the offering and David Williams and Jacelyn Terry collected the offering.

After congregational singing, specials were sung by Jacelyn Terry with grandma Sue Thomas, and Judy Willis sang a solo. Matt Haden preached the message from Matthew 26:36-44. Do we pray like we should?

Before the invitation was given, Susie Sisco sang, and Susie and Judy sang a special. The invitational song was sung, then Ronnie Thomas dismissed service with prayer.

We were blessed to have all the visitors in service today.