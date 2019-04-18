Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

April 7 – We were happy to have Cub back in service with us. He still did not feel well enough to preach, and we were blessed to have Matt Haden in service who had a message and was ready to deliver it.

The adult class read and discussed 2 Corinthians Chapter 7-9. The questions were answered from last week and seven more were asked to be found for next week.

Ronnie Thomas asked the blessing on the offering and David Williams collected the offering.

After congregational singing, Judy Willis, with daughter Rachel and granddaughters Makaela and Emma, sang a special. Judy’s brother, Kerry Lafferty, played the piano, while Judy and Makaela sang. Judy then sang a solo.

Matt Haden preached the message from 1 Kings 8:17-19. What is in our hearts to do for the Lord? A song of invitation was sung, then Evelyn Harper dismissed the service in prayer.

Friday night is our monthly singing. Come sing with us and share a meal.

April 14 – Pastor Cub opened service with the reading of Psalms 113. Matt Haden dismissed us to classes with prayer. The children’s lesson was from Matthew 21:1-9. When Jesus entered Jerusalem riding on a donkey, the people loved and honored Him by laying palm branches and coats on the road.

The adult class read and discussed 2 Corinthians 10-13. Questions were answered and seven more were asked for next week

Evelyn Harper asked the blessing on the offering, then Darrell Hampton collected the offering.

After congregational singing, Judy Willis played the piano while Lisa Lafferty sang a special. Judy also sang a solo.

Matt Haden preached the message from Acts 4:24-31 and Luke 4:18-19. Are we in God’s army?

The invitation was extended and Ronnie Thomas dismissed the service in prayer.