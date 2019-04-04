Breedon Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

March 31 – We appreciated Rev. Bob Husky filling in for Pastor Cub, as Cub is in Arkansas spending time with his youngest son, Kerry, and wife, Lisa.

Rev. Husky began service with the reading of Psalms 136. He dismissed to classes with prayer.

The children’s lesson was from John 3:1-21. Nicodemus wanted to talk to Jesus. He chose to come at night. Jesus cares not what time we come, only that we come.

The adult class studied 2 Corinthians 3-6. Questions were answered and seven more were asked for next week.

Rev. Husky asked the blessing on the offering, then David Williams and Jacelyn Terry collected the offering and the coins for Christ.

We had congregational singing, then Jacelyn Terry sang a special.

Rev. Husky brought the message from Philippians 2:12-18 and 2 Corinthians 3:18. Do we reflect Jesus Christ?

The invitation was extended and the altar opened for prayer, then service was dismissed in prayer by Ronnie Thomas.