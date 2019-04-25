Bradleyville Scholarship Walk/Run May 4

The 24th annual Bradleyville Scholarship Walk/run is coming up Saturday, May 4, and the goal this year is to reach the $30,000 in annual donations needed to fully fund the scholarship program. According to organizers, one hundred percent of the funds raised from the event go to support the scholarship fund.

The run/walk event is held at Southern Construction located six miles east of Bradleyville on Campbell Ranch Road, just south of the junction of Hwys. 76 and W, at Beaver Creek Campground. Please note, however, for those traveling from the east, the Beaver Creek Bridge on Hwy. 76 just east of Hwy. W is closed, and an alternate route must be used.

The race begins at 9:00 a.m.

In the one-mile and 5K, medals/neck ribbons will be presented to the top finishers of each age division and trophies will be presented to the top overall finishers.

The 5K overall male and female winners will receive a cash prize of $100.

Age divisions are as follows: students: 10 and under; 11-14; and 15-19. Adults: 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; 70-79; 80 and over.

Entry forms and fees are to be brought to the Bradleyville School office by April 25. Late registration will be open only from 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. on the day of the race.

Ozark Racing Systems is providing chip timing for runners. Registration and/or donations may be completed online: https://runsignup.com