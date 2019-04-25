Border Field State Park, CA

by Michael Boyink, mike@douglascountyherald.com

I wanted to visit the four corners of the country.

You see the problem. The USA isn’t exactly rectangular.

I researched to see where other people went. When I had to use phrases like “the south-southwesternmost point of the contiguous United States” to describe my plans, I stopped researching.

Instead, I looked at a map and chose what felt right.

In the southwest, it was Border Field State Park in California.

The park’s location is interesting. Its ownership is an onion of bureaucratic layers.

Border Field State Park:

Is on the US/Mexican border.

Contains a national monument.

Is within the city limits of Imperial Beach, CA.

Is within a national estuarine research preserve – managed by 14 governmental agencies including the EPA, US Navy, and US Border Patrol.

I’m not sure there’s another four square miles in the USA where you could be ticketed by so many different officers.

Politics aside, what’s the park like?

Depressing.

We had to call ahead to see if it was even open. The area can flood, which closes all or part of the park down.

On our visit we had to park and walk. The main road was closed to vehicles.

The small, gravel parking lot was partially surrounded by a eight-foot chain link fence topped with rolls of barbed wire.

There was little in the way of amenities like bathrooms or interpretive trails. The gatehouse was abandoned.

US Border Patrol helicopters constantly flew overhead.

There were signs warning us about possible sewage in the water. Swimming was prohibited.

It wasn’t a welcoming experience. But the hardest part?

Mexico.

It was a hot two mile trek on an unpaved road cutting through barren sandy flats to get to the beach. No shade. No benches. No water fountains.

While we walked, we looked at Mexico.

On their side were hotels. Apartment houses. Houses. A stadium. A lighthouse. Brightly colored roofs.

Arriving at the beach, we approached the border fence. Through it, we saw Mexican families enjoying the beach and playing in the surf.

We were alone on our side. Until a Border Patrol SUV came to check on us. The officer warned us to stay 5 yards away from the fence. He stuck around.

Feeling unwanted and under observation, we took a few photos and began walking back to our truck.

The current news is full of talk about our borders. I don’t know who to believe. Maybe we need more fences. Maybe we don’t.

What I do know is on that day, we drove away from the border not feeling too proud to be Americans.

Border Field State Park is 40 minutes south of San Diego, California. Check park status at trnerr.org before visiting.