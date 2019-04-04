Blunt: Basing B-21 at Whiteman “A Big Win for Our State and the Local Community”

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, last week commended the U.S. Air Force’s announcement that Whiteman Air Force Base will be the second base to receive the B-21 bomber.

“The U.S. Air Force made the right decision in selecting Whiteman as the home of the B-21,” said Blunt. “The B-21 will add another proud chapter to Whiteman’s decades-long history of playing a vital role in defending our nation. This is a big win for our state and the local community, and it wouldn’t have happened without the dedicated men and women stationed at Whiteman. I’ll keep working to make sure every military installation in Missouri has the support and resources needed to keep our country safe.”

As a member of the Appropriations Committee, Blunt successfully advocated for more than $2 billion for B-21 research in the FY 2019 government funding bill.

The B-2 will be replaced with the B-21 beginning in the mid-2020’s.