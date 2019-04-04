Blood Types O Negative and A Negative Needed

Blood Drive April 9 in Ava

Currently, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) reports less than a three day supply of type O Negative and A Negative blood. But all blood types are needed this week. Please give if you are eligible.

You can help by giving blood at this upcoming blood drive to be held in Ava on Tuesday, April 9, from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The mobile facility will be set up at the Ava High School.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

For information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.