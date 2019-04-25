Blank(et) Check

The Ava chapter of the Knights of Columbus recently presented the Options Pregnancy Center with a $506 check for the proceeds of a quilt raffled off at their annual St. Patrick’s Day “Wild Game” dinner. The quilt was made by and donated to the Knights by Connie Freeman. The winner of the quilt was Jerry Garcia. Pictured in the photo (left to right) are Knights Francis Attaway, Lewis Miller, Mary Seewald, Executive Director of Options Pregnancy Center in Ava, Connie Freeman, and Jerry Garcia. The Knights would like to thank everyone who participated.

