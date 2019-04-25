Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. 1 Peter 1:3.

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read 1 Corinthians 15:12-22 for the devotion and then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings. Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland. We enjoyed the special songs from Dara Strong, Braden Lansdown, Theta Nokes, Richard Potter, and Pastor David.

Pastor David preached God’s Easter message from 1 Corinthians. The sweet Holy Spirit was with us Saturday evening during our Communion Service.

We dismissed our evening service. Bible study is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Please pray with us for Roy Frye, Pete & Helen Workman, Kevin Breeding, Macee, Betty Satterfield, Mike Parker & Becky, Euvenia Casady, Veda Bushong, Gary & Theta Nokes, Pam Stroker, Dara Strong and family, Dana Brazeal and family, Fanya Scott and family, all who are sick, bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country, and leaders, Camp Piland, Missouri Association, our families and each other.

Our birthday/anniversary dinner will be Sunday April 28 at noon. Please join us at Black Oak if you are searching for a place to worship. May God bless you all this week.