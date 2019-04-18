Black Oak – Donna Dodson

And a very great multitude spread their garments in the way; others cut down branches from the trees, and strewed them in the way. And the multitudes that went before, and that followed, cried, saying, Hosanna to the son of David; Blessed is He that cometh in the Name of the Lord; Hosanna in the highest. -Matthew 21:8-9

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Acts 2:29-39 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Colt Little and AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland. There is a work/cleanup day planned for Saturday, April 20th at Camp Piland. Please help if you can.

Please pray with us for Roy Frye, Pete and Helen Workman, Mike Parker and Becky, Virginia Parsley, Jeannie Miller, Euvenia Casady, Dara Strong and family, Robert Merritt, Gary and Theta Nokes, Dana and family, Macee, Kevin Breeding, Dennis Goss, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other.

We will have a Communion Service Saturday evening April 20th at 6 p.m. We will have an Easter Egg Hunt for the children after worship, service Easter Sunday morning.

May God bless you all this week and remember to be thankful for the sacrifice that was made by Jesus.