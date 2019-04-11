Black Oak – Donna Dodson

“And as ye go, preach, saying, the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”

– Matthew 10:7

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Matthew 15:21-28 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Harper Adams and Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Brayden and Theta Nokes each shared a special song with us.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Matthew 6:19-22, Matthew 16:26, and Luke 16:19-31. Are we passionate about Christ? Do we devote time, money, and effort for Him? What would you give up for your soul?

We will have Bible study Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Please join us in prayer for Pete and Helen Workman, Euvenia Casady, Wilford Clayton, Becky, Mike Parker, Ralph Brazeal, Gary and Theta Nokes, Jeannie Miller, Virginia Parsley, Roy Frye, Reece, Macee, Dara Strong, Dana Brazeal and family, Kevin Breeding, Araceli Potter, Andi Kelly, Candy Lane, Missouri Association, all sick, unsaved, bereaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other.

Sunday evening began with singing. We were blessed by the specials sung by Ella Faye Mitchell and Theta Nokes.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Hebrews 11:6. How great is our faith? The sweet Holy Spirit was in our gathering in both services. We had good testimonies shared also.

May God bless you all this week.