Black Oak – Donna Dodson

From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand. –Matthew 4:12-17

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 91 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings. AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland. Dara Strong and Brayden Lansdown each sang a special for us. We also had many good testimonies shared.

Bible study is on Wednesday at 6 p.m. reading the Book of John.

Please pray with us for Pete and Helen Workman, Roy Frye, Euvenia Casady, Gary and Theta Nokes, Kevin Breeding, Macee, Mike Parker, Becky, Dara, and family, Vic & Jean Plant, Brian King, Betty Satterfield, Dade Forrest, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, country and leaders, law enforcement and each other.

Sunday evening worship began with singing.

Brother Richard Potter filled the pulpit for Pastor David today. We sure appreciate him and Molly and the work they do for God. He preached a good message on examining ourselves every day for there is no sin in heaven. Tell someone about Jesus. Everyone needs to know him.

God bless you all this week.