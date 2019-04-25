Black Jack – Carol Murdy

How beautiful and precious was this Easter Sunday of April 21, 2019 as we gathered this morning in the Camp Tabernacle for outdoor service. The reading of Acts 2:1-8 followed the opening prayer.

The youth blessed us with two songs acknowledging the death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior. Following the worship service, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from chapters 19 and 20 of John regarding the intent of celebration for this day.

Pastor Murdy preached on Palm Sunday about Jesus’ travels to Jerusalem for Passover in that He knew what lay ahead for Him there. John 19:28-30 also reflects this in verse 28 which reads “Jesus knowing that all things were now accomplished and that the scripture might be fulfilled,” said He thirsted. After accepting the vinegar, He said “It is finished” and died. He knew also where and to whom He was returning. He, being the only begotten Son of God, became flesh that He might live a perfect life to become the unblemished sin offering for mankind. He did this in obedience to His Father’s will because He so loved Him and us.

Although the disciples walked with Jesus three years, they did not understand His foretelling of the completion of prophesies written of Him by Moses and the prophets. They feared for their well being after Jesus was crucified, seeing it as an end of what they knew and not seeing the beginning that Christ gave us toward the opportunity of eternal life with God, our Father and Creator. Under the law, sins had to be remembered so that appropriate sacrifices could be offered. Under this dispensation of grace, sins are not remembered after repentance because of the Perfect Sacrifice that Jesus was for sin. They did not understand the empty tomb or the napkin folded and lying separate from the burial clothing. John 20:9 reads that “they knew not the scripture that He must rise again from the dead”. After ascending into heaven, He entered the room when ten disciples were (the doors remaining shut) and breathed on them the Holy Ghost (verses 19-22) The recording of this in Luke 24:45 states that “Jesus opened their understanding that they might understand the scriptures.” Jesus summed up His purpose as man, declaring the disciples as His witnesses (verses 46-48).

Open communion was offered following the instructions in 1 Corinthians 11:23-33. Whosoever would; partook with remembrance of Christ’s most precious gift to all on this Resurrection Day remembrance.

An outdoor picnic luncheon was enjoyed by all as the children enjoyed Easter activities.

Please feel free to join us Sundays at l0:00 am for service. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Have a blessed week.