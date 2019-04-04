Black Jack – Carol Murdy

This last day of March 2019 offered a beautiful day of the Lord to worship our Lord and fellowship. The reading of Psalms 27 and prayer was followed by Sunday School study of Matthew 6. Worldly mindedness and hypocrisy are common and fatal if allowed to enter into the works we do. To be in obedience to God’s word without the right mindset of heart is futile in its effort to please God and place treasures in heaven. In 1 Corinthians 13:13, faith, hope and charity are to abide in us; but the greatest of these three is charity. God is love. Our obedient actions, words and thoughts must stem from our love of God and for our fellow man. That love for our fellow man will reflect God’s love and glorify Him.

Jesus cautioned His disciples not to rejoice that spirits are subject to us. Pride and the taking of glory that belongs to God in overcoming evil spirits is abated if we just rejoice that our names are written in heaven. (Luke 10:20). The singleness of our eye (heart) aimed or purposed to obedience to God keeps the world and its ways from entering in to our choices as we have purposed to obey God at the onset. The Word clearly states that we cannot serve God and mammon; there is no “walking the middle road” with God. One is either for Him or against Him.

Following worship service and special music, Pastor Vic Murdy preached on “The Foolishness of Preaching” from 1 Corinthians 1. Paul states in verse 5 that “in every thing we are enriched by God, in all utterance and in all knowledge”. Preaching the Word of God is seen as foolishness to those that perish. But to those who accept Christ as Lord and Saviour and live an obedient life for His glory are rewarded with life eternal in heaven. Those who see foolishness in the Word of God will endure the fiery pit of hell whereas those who obey God are blessed with the Holy Spirit fire and power in their hearts.

Those who preached “thus saith the Lord” in error or with false representation are in danger of damnation because they speak with an authority of righteousness falsely. Did they shed the precious blood of salvation? Did they endure until the end to achieve victory over evil for you and me? All scripture is given by the inspiration of God (2 Timothy 3); how then can man correct God with opinions and justifications that drain the purity of truth and righteousness from the given Word? Malachi 3:6 reads “For I am the Lord, and I CHANGE NOT….” Man cannot improve on God’s sovereignty, wisdom, knowledge nor understanding; and His power is over all other entities. In error, man continues to preach and live as he sees acceptable in lieu of living a life according to God’s standards, ways and thoughts. There is only One who saves man’s soul; and to Him be all glory, honor and praise.

Please feel free to join us Sunday mornings at 10:00 am. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 4l7-543-3659. Jesus said in Luke 4:l8 that “the Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because He hath appointed me to preach the gospel to the poor…”