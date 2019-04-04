Betty Lou Taylor, 80, of Scott City died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Squires, Missouri, to Earl and Dicie Rae Hardcastle. She and George Taylor were married Feb. 5, 1965, in Rockford, Illinois.

Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker and also had worked as a secretary and commercial seamstress. Most recently, she worked and volunteered at Scott City Nutrition Center. She was a long-time member of Rose Hill Baptist Church of Thayer, Missouri, and most recently attended Illmo Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Waymon (Jennifer) Taylor of Wood River, Illinois, and Bruce (Robyn) Taylor of Scott City; and two brothers, Earl Hardcastle Jr. and Donald Hardcastle.

Betty’s sister Freeda Adams, followed her to heaven, dying March 30, 2019. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters and two brothers.

No memorial service is planned.

Betty donated her body to Genesis Medical Education and Research Institute.

In memory of Betty, the family suggests contributions to a cancer research and treatment foundation such as Conquer Cancer (conquer.org).

This announcement courtesy of Crain Funeral Home Cape Girardeau.

To leave online condolences for the family, please visit crainsonline.com