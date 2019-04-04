Bennett Spring Stream Team Hosts Water Quality Event April 13

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 29, 2019 – Bennett Spring Stream Team #5462 will meet at 1 p.m., April 13 to discuss the water quality of the Bennett Spring.

All are welcome to come to the nature center at Bennett Spring State Park for a short water quality lesson followed by a hands-on activity around the Bennett Spring.

Clean, safe, usable water is essential to all life. Pollution can contribute to degrading water quality. Protecting and ensuring the health of our watersheds is everyone’s responsibility. It takes a collaborative network of dedicated citizens all working together to understand and raise awareness about water issues to ensure water quality.

Bennett Spring Stream Team performed water quality and invertebrate testing and found that Bennett Spring is of the highest quality springs in Missouri. The team found sensitive organisms, such as Caddisfly, Hellgrammites, Mayfly Nymphs, Gilled Snails, Riffle Beetles and Water Penny, that require good water quality for survival.

Missouri has 110,000 miles of streams that provide recreation and drinking water. The Bennett Spring releases over a 100 million gallons of water a day into the Niangua River. If you are interested in learning more about the invertebrates, wildlife, water quality or simply just want to exercise, join park staff at the nature center.

Future dates for the stream team meetings are May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21.

Bennett Spring State Park is on 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.