Bears Den Family Night April 26 at Elementary School

Ava Schools is hosting the Bears Den Family Night on Friday, April 26, from 4:30 – 5:45 p.m.

Events include a STEM Fair in the Elementary cafeteria, art show in the second – fourth grade hallways, and a Book Fair in the elementary library.

The Book Fair is buy one, get one free. Hot dogs and drinks will be available, and free books given away.

Elementary and middle school students will have projects on display.

Family Night will end with a One Mile Family Fun Color Run which starts at 6:00 p.m., on the 3rd/4th grade playground area.

Those interested in participating should meet at the fourth-grade playground at 5:45 p.m. for the beginning of the run & color throw.

For those interested in participating, please consider these tips:

The powder is all certified non-toxic.

Organizers recommend wearing sunglasses, with a bandana over mouth and nose while in the color zones, for extra protection.

Additional suggestions: wear a hat and a white or light colored shirt so the color shows up well. Bring a towel and/or an extra change of clothes for the ride home.

Organizers will offer a station to blow off color, but some color will still remain attached.

Parking: Please do not park behind the elementary school, but instead park on the street in front of the elementary school, in the middle school or high school parking lots.

Coach Leonard will be sending an informational flier home with students. No fee or preregistration required. Please join in for some Family Fun & Fitness!