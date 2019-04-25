Baccalaureate May 5 in the APAC Building 

Each year springtime is a busy season for seniors and their families as a multitude of activities and events mark the rite of passage for prospective graduates. This year the graduation season kicks off for seniors with baccalaureate.

The Baccalaureate Service will be held Sunday, May 5, 6:00 p.m. in the Ava Performing Arts Center.

In honor of graduating seniors, The Ava Ministerial Alliance and Ava R-I Schools are inviting members of the graduating Class of 2019, their families, and community members to gather together in worship and prayer to support this year’s graduating class.

Youth Pastor Chance Dry with the Ava Assembly of God Church will bring the message.

Jasmine Nelson and Kami Collins will offer a scripture reading.

Special music will be provided by Wesley Thomas, with testimonies by Kylie Cook and Bryce Mings. Carter Crews will give the opening prayer, and Stephen Copeland will give closing remarks, with prayer.

Baccalaureate Services are open to the community, with a special invitation to friends and family members of the graduating class.