Ava Track and Field March 28 Results

On March 28th the Ava Bears hosted a varsity track meet. There were 14 teams total in attendance. The meet was cut short due to weather before the athletes were able run the 200 meter dash, 3200 meter run, or the 4×400 meter relays. Individual results are as follows.

Girls Individual Results

Javelin

Eden Little- 1st, 98’ 3”

Shot Put

Baylan Alexander- 7th, 27’ 7”

Discus

Eden Little- 6th, 64’

Baylan Alexander- 7th, 63’ 3”

Long Jump

Arianna Cox- 2nd, 14’ 3 ½ “

Hannah Evans- 4th, 14’ 1 ½ “

High Jump

Hannah Evans- 3rd, 4’ 6”

Addy Croston- 5th, 4’ 2”

Clara Sicilia- 8th, 4’ 0”

Triple Jump

Arianna Cox- 3rd, 28’ 7 ¾ “

Karli Pedersen- 6th, 26’ 6 ½ “

Layla Giorgianni- 7th, 24’ 11”

400 Meter Dash

Hannah Evans- 4th, 1:07

Hailey Searcy- 8th, 1:13

800 Meter Run

Clara Sicilia- 5th, 3:03

1600 Meter Run

Karleyna Kilgore- 4th, 7:15

Relays

4×200- 4th, 2:04

Arianna Cox, Kennedy Meyer, Hailey Searcy, Madison Shearer

4×800- 2nd, 14:46

Layla Giorgianni, Clara Sicilia, Karleyna Kilgore, Kennedy Meyer

Boys Individual Results

Shot Put

Iveck Chittenden- 1st, 45’

Nick Mozzy- 2nd, 42’ 6”

Tanner Murray- 3rd, 42’ 3”

Discus

Nick Mozzy- 2nd, 99’ 2”

Tanner Murray- 3rd, 99’

Jacob Lakey- 6th, 94’ 9”

Triple Jump

Mason Cole- 2nd, 39’ 5”

Stephen Boatman- 6th, 36’ 6”

Jacob Gillies- 8th, 34’ 3”

High Jump

Jacob Gillies- 1st, 5’ 10”

Mason Cole- 2nd, 5’ 8”

Long Jump

Jacob Gillies- 2nd, 19’ 4”

Stephen Boatman- 4th, 18’ 2”

110 Meter Hurdles

Colby Miles- 3rd, 17.70

300 Meter Hurdles

Colby Miles- 2nd, 45.39

100 Meter Dash

Stephen Copeland- 1st, 11.10

Caden Palmer- 4th, 11.69

400 Meter Dash

Josh Bray- 2nd, 56.15

Flint Sallee- 3rd, 56.57

800 Meter Run

Anthony Walsh- 3rd, 2:18

Jimmy McNish- 4th, 2:19

Relays

4×100- 1st, 46.32

Nate Swofford, Flint Sallee, Josh Bray, Stephen Copeland

4×200- 1st, 1:35.07

Caden Palmer, Nate Swofford, Flint Sallee, Stephen Copeland

4×800- 1st, 9:13

Bryce Mings, Jimmy McNish, Nate Swofford, Mason Cole