Ava Track and Field March 28 Results

On March 28th the Ava Bears hosted a varsity track meet. There were 14 teams total in attendance. The meet was cut short due to weather before the athletes were able run the 200 meter dash, 3200 meter run, or the 4×400 meter relays. Individual results are as follows.
Girls Individual Results
Javelin
Eden Little- 1st, 98’ 3”
Shot Put
Baylan Alexander- 7th, 27’ 7”
Discus
Eden Little- 6th, 64’
Baylan Alexander- 7th, 63’ 3”
Long Jump
Arianna Cox- 2nd, 14’ 3 ½ “
Hannah Evans- 4th, 14’ 1 ½ “
High Jump
Hannah Evans- 3rd, 4’ 6”
Addy Croston- 5th, 4’ 2”
Clara Sicilia- 8th, 4’ 0”
Triple Jump
Arianna Cox- 3rd, 28’ 7 ¾ “
Karli Pedersen- 6th, 26’ 6 ½ “
Layla Giorgianni- 7th, 24’ 11”
400 Meter Dash
Hannah Evans- 4th, 1:07
Hailey Searcy- 8th, 1:13
800 Meter Run
Clara Sicilia- 5th, 3:03
1600 Meter Run
Karleyna Kilgore- 4th, 7:15
Relays
4×200- 4th, 2:04
Arianna Cox, Kennedy Meyer, Hailey Searcy, Madison Shearer
4×800- 2nd, 14:46
Layla Giorgianni, Clara Sicilia, Karleyna Kilgore, Kennedy Meyer
Boys Individual Results
Shot Put
Iveck Chittenden- 1st, 45’
Nick Mozzy- 2nd, 42’ 6”
Tanner Murray- 3rd, 42’ 3”
Discus
Nick Mozzy- 2nd, 99’ 2”
Tanner Murray- 3rd, 99’
Jacob Lakey- 6th, 94’ 9”
Triple Jump
Mason Cole- 2nd, 39’ 5”
Stephen Boatman- 6th, 36’ 6”
Jacob Gillies- 8th, 34’ 3”
High Jump
Jacob Gillies- 1st, 5’ 10”
Mason Cole- 2nd, 5’ 8”
Long Jump
Jacob Gillies- 2nd, 19’ 4”
Stephen Boatman- 4th, 18’ 2”
110 Meter Hurdles
Colby Miles- 3rd, 17.70
300 Meter Hurdles
Colby Miles- 2nd, 45.39
100 Meter Dash
Stephen Copeland- 1st, 11.10
Caden Palmer- 4th, 11.69
400 Meter Dash
Josh Bray- 2nd, 56.15
Flint Sallee- 3rd, 56.57
800 Meter Run
Anthony Walsh- 3rd, 2:18
Jimmy McNish- 4th, 2:19
Relays
4×100- 1st, 46.32
Nate Swofford, Flint Sallee, Josh Bray, Stephen Copeland
4×200- 1st, 1:35.07
Caden Palmer, Nate Swofford, Flint Sallee, Stephen Copeland
4×800- 1st, 9:13
Bryce Mings, Jimmy McNish, Nate Swofford, Mason Cole