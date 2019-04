6th-8th Grade Girls Softball

Tryouts for the 6th, 7th and 8th grade girls traveling softball team will be held Wednesday, May 1st at 4 p.m. at the Ava high school softball field.

15 & Under Boys Baseball

Tryouts for the 15 and under boys traveling baseball league will be held on Thursday, May 2nd at 4 p.m. at the Ava high school baseball field.

Contact Coach Rex Sawyer at 683-7729 with any questions or concerns.