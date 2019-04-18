Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Judy Ulrich

At the start of our worship hour, one of our youth read the Scripture reading – “Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near: Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.” Isaiah 55:6-7.

Then Elder Jim Porter delivered his Sabbath message titled “Pardon.” After repeating the last part of the scripture just read, he went back through Isaiah 55 with emphasis on verse 9: “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.” Elder Porter then stated, “The more I compare my life to Christ, the more I see my need.”

Elder Porter then turned to the Old Testament story of the way that God provided water for the Israelites during their 40 years in the desert. Isaiah 48:21; But the water gave out before they had reached the Promised Land. God was giving them a chance to walk by faith instead of sight. But as soon as they realized there was no water they forgot the hand that had for so many years supplied their wants, and instead of turning to God for help, they murmured against Him. (Numbers 20:1-13);

Moses and Aaron went to the door of the tabernacle and prayed to God for direction. Moses was told, “Take the rod, and gather thou the assembly together, thou and Aaron thy brother, and speak ye unto the rock before their eyes; and it shall give forth his water, and thou shalt bring forth to them water out of the rock.”

Moses and Aaron went on before the multitude, Moses with the rod of God in his hand. They were now old men. Long had they borne with the rebellion and obstinacy of Israel; but now, at last, even the patience of Moses gave way. “Hear now, ye rebels,” he cried; “must we fetch you water out of this rock?” and instead of speaking to the rock, as God had commanded him, he struck it twice with the rod.

By this act of disobedience, Moses took away the force of the lesson that God was teaching them. The rock, being a symbol of Christ, had been once smitten, as Christ was to be once offered. The second time it was needful only to speak to the rock, as we have only to ask for blessings in the name of Jesus. By the second smiting of the rock the significance of this beautiful figure of Christ was destroyed.

Moses’ punishment followed. He was not allowed to enter the land of promise. His sin does not seem to be all that bad. Psalm 106:33 says “He spake unadvisedly with his lips.” How many times have I failed and done worse than this? If Moses was in need of pardon, how much more in need am I?

Mark your calendars for two special events coming up. Perpetual Praise will be in concert May 4 at our church, and all are invited. Time will be announced next week. This group consists of three of our own young people – Jennifer Opeka (violin), Lesa Downs(violin), and Michael Downs (cello). The group also includes Michael Huffaker and Nathan Fender both on the violin and Neil Huffaker on the piano. They have played at several events now and you won’t be disappointed as these young people share their talents in praise. We hope you will also make plans to bring your children and grandchildren to VBS May 20-24 at 6:00pm. More details coming soon!

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!