Ava Senior Center Menus, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., April 29 – Taco salad, Mexicali corn, coconut cream pie.
- Tues., April 30 – Chicken divan, baked potato, fresh baked roll, banana cake.
- Wed., May 1 – Oven fried chicken, baked potato, seasoned green beans, fresh baked roll, strawberry shortcake.
- Thurs., May 2 – Slow roasted pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, California blend vegetables, cornbread, lemon pie.
- Friday, May 3 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, egg roll, fresh baked cookie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
A Matter of Balance
Monday, April 29, 9 a.m.
To register call (417) 683-5712
Music
Monday, April 29, 6 p.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, April 30, 2 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, May 2, by appointment.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/3)
Sponsored by Seasons Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, April 26: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
Wednesday, May 1: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
Friday, May 3: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.