Ava Senior Center Menus, Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., April 29 – Taco salad, Mexicali corn, coconut cream pie.

– Taco salad, Mexicali corn, coconut cream pie. Tues., April 30 – Chicken divan, baked potato, fresh baked roll, banana cake.

– Chicken divan, baked potato, fresh baked roll, banana cake. Wed., May 1 – Oven fried chicken, baked potato, seasoned green beans, fresh baked roll, strawberry shortcake.

– Oven fried chicken, baked potato, seasoned green beans, fresh baked roll, strawberry shortcake. Thurs., May 2 – Slow roasted pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, California blend vegetables, cornbread, lemon pie.

– Slow roasted pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, California blend vegetables, cornbread, lemon pie. Friday, May 3 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, egg roll, fresh baked cookie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

A Matter of Balance

Monday, April 29, 9 a.m.

To register call (417) 683-5712

Music

Monday, April 29, 6 p.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, April 30, 2 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, May 2, by appointment.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/3)

Sponsored by Seasons Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, April 26: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Wednesday, May 1: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Friday, May 3: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

***

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.