Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu & Activities; OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., April 8 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Normandy vegetables, home style biscuit, fresh baked cookie.
- Tues., April 9 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, mixed vegetables, fresh baked roll, chocolate cake.
- Wed., April 10 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, seasoned green beans, garlic roll, fruit crisp.
- Thurs., April 11 – Glazed ham slices, baked sweet potatoes, country blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, root beer float.
- Friday, April 12 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, egg roll, strawberry shortcake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
A Matter of Balance
Monday, April 8, 9 a.m.
To register call (417) 683-5712
Music
Monday, April 8, 6 p.m.
Taxes
Tuesday, April 9, by Appointment
TOPS
Tuesday, April 9, 2 p.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Bingo, Every Other Friday (4/19)
Sponsored by Seasons Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, April 5: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
Tuesday, April 9: Ava to Ozark, Ava in Town.
Friday, April 12: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.
****
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.