Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities Schedule & OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., April 15 – Chicken and dumplings, stewed tomatoes, home style biscuit, fruit cobbler.

Tues., April 16 – Cheeseburger, coleslaw. baked beans, lemon cake.

Wed., April 17 – Open face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussel sprouts, brownie.

Thurs., April 18 – Polish sausage simmered in saurerkraut, roasted potatoes, cornbread, fresh baked cookie.

Friday, April 19 – Slow roasted beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, fresh baked roll, poke 'n pour cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00

A Matter of Balance

Monday, April 15, 9 a.m.; To register call (417) 683-5712

Blood Pressure Clinic

Monday, April 15, 10 a.m.

MUSIC

Monday, April 15, 6 p.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, April 16, 2 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, April 18, by Appointment

GAMES



Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Bingo, Every Other Friday (4/19)

Sponsored by Seasons Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, April 12: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.

Wednesday, April 17: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Friday, April 19: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

***

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.