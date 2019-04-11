Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities Schedule & OATS Bus

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., April 15 – Chicken and dumplings, stewed tomatoes, home style biscuit, fruit cobbler.
- Tues., April 16– Cheeseburger, coleslaw. baked beans, lemon cake.
- Wed., April 17 – Open face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussel sprouts, brownie.
- Thurs., April 18 – Polish sausage simmered in saurerkraut, roasted potatoes, cornbread, fresh baked cookie.
- Friday, April 19 – Slow roasted beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, fresh baked roll, poke ‘n pour cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00
A Matter of Balance
Monday, April 15, 9 a.m.; To register call (417) 683-5712
Blood Pressure Clinic
Monday, April 15, 10 a.m.
MUSIC
Monday, April 15, 6 p.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, April 16, 2 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, April 18, by Appointment
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Bingo, Every Other Friday (4/19)
Sponsored by Seasons Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, April 12: West Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.
Wednesday, April 17: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
Friday, April 19: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
***
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.