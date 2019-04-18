Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities Schedule, & OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., April 22 – Sausage and egg, biscuits and gravy, tomato juice, fresh fruit.

– Sweet ‘n sour chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, egg roll, lemon pie. Friday, April 26 – Home style meatloaf, baked potato, Antigua vegetables, fresh baked roll, cheesecake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00

A Matter of Balance

Monday, April 22, 9 a.m., To register call (417) 683-5712

Blood Pressure Clinic

Monday, April 22, 10 a.m.

Music

Monday, April 22, 6 p.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, April 22, 2 p.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Billiards!

Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/3)

Sponsored by Seasons Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, April 19: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town. Friday, April 26: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

***

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.