Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities Schedule, & OATS Bus

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., April 22 – Sausage and egg, biscuits and gravy, tomato juice, fresh fruit.
- Tues., April 23 – Ham and beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, fresh baked cookie.
- Wed., April 24 – Beef stew, coleslaw, home style biscuit, banana split cake.
- Thurs., April 25 – Sweet ‘n sour chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, egg roll, lemon pie.
- Friday, April 26 – Home style meatloaf, baked potato, Antigua vegetables, fresh baked roll, cheesecake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00
A Matter of Balance
Monday, April 22, 9 a.m., To register call (417) 683-5712
Blood Pressure Clinic
Monday, April 22, 10 a.m.
Music
Monday, April 22, 6 p.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, April 22, 2 p.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Billiards!
Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/3)
Sponsored by Seasons Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, April 19: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Friday, April 26: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
***
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.