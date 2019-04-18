Ava Seeking Bids for New Restrooms in Park

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Ava: Restroom for City Park

Separate sealed bids from qualified contractors for a New Restroom at the City Park. Bids will be received at the Ava City Hall, 404 S. Jefferson Street, Ava, MO 65608, until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, May 23, 2019, and then publicly opened and read aloud at said location.

The Information for Bidders, Bid Proposal, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at Engineers Reprographics www.erdigital.com.

Plans will be available on April 19, 2019. A Pre-Bid meeting will be held at Ava City Hall at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

04-18-W31-2t