Ava Seeking Bids for Concrete Work

BID REQUEST:

The City of Ava is requesting bids for a 20’ X 100’ concrete apron and two 4’ X 12’ concrete slabs (one on the east and west) for entry doors into the Electric Department’s metal building located at 404 Evans St.

Bids can be mailed to: City of Ava, Attn. City Clerk, P.O. Box 967 Ava, MO 65608 or sealed bids can be delivered to the city clerk at City Hall, located at 404 S Jefferson St. Ava, Mo. We will open bids on Friday, May 3rd at 4:00 PM at City Hall. For more information, call city hall at 417-683-5516.

04-18-W31-2t