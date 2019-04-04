Ava R-I Board Member Honored

Lowell Strong, outgoing Ava R-I School Board member, right, recently received a plaque recognizing his three-year service to the district, staff and students. Strong, who was absent from the last board meeting, chose to step down rather than run for another term. Bart Ellison, left, made the presentation.
Ava
light rain
50.4 ° F
55 °
48 °
100 %
1.9mph
90 %
Thu
56 °
Fri
70 °
Sat
70 °
Sun
72 °
Mon
61 °
Remember to Call Before Digging
Call Or Click Before You Dig—It’s The Law; April Is National Safe Digging Month JEFFERSON CITY –– Spring weather brings an increase in projects that...