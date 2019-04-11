Ava HS Writing Contest Winners

Ava High School recently hosted a creative writing contest for all students in the high school.

Objectives stipulated in the writing contest included planning, developing, and writing a story with a strong setting, characters, and plot structure. Students were allowed to choose from several different genres including mystery, horror, sci-fi, romance, and fantasy.

Ten student writers competed this year, with first place recognition awarded to Avin Long for his historical fiction story entitled, The Ultimate Sacrifice. Avin won a book bag which included a $50 gift card, hand-made journal, pens and pencils.

Second place was awarded to Leobardo Haro for his romance story titled, My Not So Love Confession. Leobardo won a writer’s coffee mug, hand-made journal and $15 gift card.

Three students were selected as third-place winners, including, Grace Key for a sci-fi/horror story entitled, The Door; Grace Mathews, a romance story, Strings; and Hunter Drenske for his mystery/detective story, Secrets from the Past. All three winners received a mini-journal and a $10 gift card.

High school principal, Dr. Teresa Nash, commented “all ten stories were well written and impressive.”