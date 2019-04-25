Ava FFA Dairy Judging Team Goes to State

The four freshman team of Hannah and Rebekah Evans, Karleyna Kilgore, and Mackenzie Lawson will compete this Friday, April 26th at the Missouri State FFA Dairy Judging Contest in Columbia, Missouri on the University of Missouri Campus. In order to compete at state this group of girls placed 14th out of 44 teams in the Southwest District FFA Dairy Judging Contest. Students in the contest are asked to judge five classes of animals, prepare two sets of oral reasons and take a 50 question dairy management exam. Hannah and Rebekah (left and right) are the daughters of Mark and Kelly Evans. Karleyna (second from left) is the daughter of Wright and Jessie Kilgore. Mackenzie (third from left) is the daughter of Dennis Lawson and Judy Hicks.

Related