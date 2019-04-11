Ava Art Guild Report and Update

It looks like Spring is finally arrived in a big way. What beautiful weather we have right now.

The Ava Art Guild is hosting a really fun workshop on Saturday, April 13, and those attending will learn how to wire a stone to make a pendant. Liz Jenkins will lead in a wire wrap jewelry workshop.

For more information on the workshop or the Ava Art Guild and Gallery email avaartguild@yahoo.com or call Caryl 417-893-9638.

Upcoming Workshops–

May 11 – Field trip to Glenna Freeman’s cousin’s bronze foundry, at Bruner. There will be a carpool, or you can get directions.

June 8 – Wanda Nava will do a workshop on Japanese Sumi-e painting.

November 9 – Tammy Griswold will once again lead us in polymer clay creations

*Workshops are held the second Saturday each month, March through December, with a different artist leading each month.

All workshops are free and open to the public; however, some may have a very small charge due to the cost of the supplies. Workshops are subject to change. Gallery is located at 303 E Washington Ave., Ava, Mo., across from the Douglas County Herald office.

Ava Art Guild will hold its annual Spring Art Show, showcasing art from the Ozarks in many mediums and categories. Deadline is Memorial Day May 27. The gallery will be open to receive entries from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no entries taken after 4 p.m. People can bring items for the show to the gallery before the entry deadline during the week of May 22 – 25.

There are categories for all types of art with beginner, intermediate and advanced and junior (under 18) will be judged separately. Entry fees are $3 per item for adults and $1.50 per item for junior entries. All types of art are welcome (must be family friendly) including but not limited to paintings, drawing, 3-D, mixed media, photography and much more. All framed art must have wire hanger, no sawtooth hangers.

Ribbons will be given in all categories, and there will be a Judge’s Choice with a cash prize and People’s Choice for adults and junior with a cash prize.

The show is held from May 29 to June 15, and will be a part of 2500 Miles of Art and Culture event. The gallery will be open on Wednesday- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free and open to the public to browse the art show and vote for your favorite.

For more information call 417-893-9638, or avaartguild.yahoo.com or avaartguild.org or follow us on Facebook.