Associate Court Day Proceedings for April 11 and April 18

During Judge Bock’s Associate Court Day on Thursday, April 11, there was a total of 67 criminal cases on the docket.  There were 48 misdemeanor cases, two infractions and 17 felony cases.  There were eight misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and one probation violation that resulted in a 10-day jail sentence.  There were eleven failures to appear warrants issued.  

On April 18, Judge Bock had a total of 105 criminal cases on the docket.  There were 80 misdemeanor cases, 21 infractions and four felony cases.  There were 16 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and one case waived preliminary hearing and is now in Circuit Court. There were 13 failure to appear warrants issued. 

