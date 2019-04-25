Associate Court Day Proceedings for April 11 and April 18

During Judge Bock’s Associate Court Day on Thursday, April 11, there was a total of 67 criminal cases on the docket. There were 48 misdemeanor cases, two infractions and 17 felony cases. There were eight misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and one probation violation that resulted in a 10-day jail sentence. There were eleven failures to appear warrants issued.

On April 18, Judge Bock had a total of 105 criminal cases on the docket. There were 80 misdemeanor cases, 21 infractions and four felony cases. There were 16 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and one case waived preliminary hearing and is now in Circuit Court. There were 13 failure to appear warrants issued.