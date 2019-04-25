Arno – Hellen Blakey

I took my news in last Monday and eggs to the court house, got some groceries, then I filled up with gas.

I went to Lakota’s last Tuesday and spent the day with Tevin and Adrian, and ate dinner with them. I went to Vernal and Ellen’s that evening and they took me out to supper. I stayed all night with them.

Monica came up Wednesday morning and took me to have a bone density test, then we went to the store before I went to my skin specialist. Afterward, we stopped and ate before going back to Vernal and Ellen’s.

Monica went home and I started home, but when I got to Seymour, I stopped at their nursing home and visited with James Degase before heading to Ava. When I got home, Mark pulled in behind me with some eggs. Thursday, I had 1 inch of rain when it stopped raining.

George and Violet stopped and got their eggs. Friday, I went to town and had my hair cut, then I went to City Hall and picked up some papers, dropped a card off at the flower shop, went over and visited with David and Dorothy Norman, got some more birthday cards and groceries. Bill was supposed to spray for bugs at my house while I was gone.

Monica came up Saturday and she took her bookcase back with her. Kelsey, Maddilynn and Sherry came while Monica was here, Sherry had brought some papers to Monica from Mark.

I sent Bentlee and Maddilynn’s Easter treats home with them. Johnathan, Annie, Alexis, and Owen stopped by on their way home, and I gave Alex and Owen their Easter treat. Sunday was a beautiful day to be in the house of the Lord.

Bro. Charles brought a beautiful message. He called it two “gifts.” First gift, God gave us his son Luke 1:23-28; second gift, the resurrection of Jesus John 19:4-6.

After church, I went over to Dwayne Davis’ where I got to see my great, grand twins. I saw them when they came home from the hospital – that will be a year in May. Though I have pictures of them and that helped, I held both of them and they weren’t afraid of me.

Those present were Dwayne and Lora Kay Davis, Mark and Sherry Blakey, Chad and Laura Blakey, Emma and Lucas, Dustin and Kelsey, Seaborn, Bentlee and Maddilynn, and Hellen Blakey.

There were pictures taken after the children went out and found Easter eggs.

Keep our sick folks in your prayers. My prayers and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.