Arno – Hellen Blakey

I took my news in last Monday, got a birthday card for John Stephen, so I went by his house and gave him the card and cake.

Tom Williams and Hellen Blakey went to Mansfield O.E.S. meeting, but when we got there, we found out their meeting night was the 4th Tuesday.

Mark brought some eggs last Tuesday and some walleye that Mark Weston caught for me and was it ever good!

I baked bread for Thursday night and washed clothes.

Kay came by Thursday and got her eggs. Tom and Hellen went to their O.E.S. meeting in Theodosia this evening.

Friday is Mark Weston’s birthday, so I baked him a sheet cake. Ellis and Michelle came by while they were in town. I went to town later to get some milk. Kim Hathcock came Saturday morning and got her eggs. Mark Weston and girlfriend Hailey stopped by tonight on their way to Mark’s and picked up his cake and card.

Sunday, I didn’t make it to church. It rained all night and it snowed a little this morning, but they were big flakes.

At 1:15 p.m. I went out and emptied my rain gage and had 1.5 inches in it.

Brian and Teresa Blakey stopped by on their way home from church.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.