Arno – Hellen Blakey

Michelle Blakey and her brother came by last Monday.

Wednesday, I got out and went to town and paid some bills, went to the drug store, then I went and did my therapy, got groceries, went to the post office and the store where I added to my phone card and got over-the-counter medicine.

Mark came and brought me some eggs.

Thursday morning by 8, I had .6 inches in my rain gage. Friday I had .2 more.

Kay came by Thursday and got her eggs. Jo came later and brought me some bottled water that was on sale today.

George and Violet stopped by Monday on their way home to look at some pictures I had found to see if George knew who they were.

I baked a cake for John’s birthday.

Sunday was a beautiful day and I got to go to church. Bro. Charles’ thought for his message was “I Quit”. His message came from Joshua 1:5-10. He and his men got results because they didn’t quit. That is what the Lord wants us to do: not quit.

It sure was good to be back in church. Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayers and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.