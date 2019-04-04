Arno – Hellen Blakey

March 24 – George and Violet came by this morning and George pruned my apple tree.

I took my news in the next day, mailed a letter, and went to the drug store.

Tom Williams, Karen Heriford, and Hellen Blakey went to West Plains O.E.S. meeting that evening and helped them initiate a couple into their chapter.

Wednesday, the 20th, I went to Ava Cemetery and wrote down what was on Jake Rackley’s military stone for Pam, stopped at Copeland, and gave Dustin Seaborn his birthday card, and got some milk at the store. Thursday evening, James brought me some medicine. Sunday, I didn’t make it to church. Mark came at noon with some eggs.

March 25 – I went to town and took eggs to the court house ladies, then I went and saw Deann Thompson, and she said I had bronchitis, sore throat and an ear infection. I went to the drug store, then I went and got some soup.

Thursday morning, a lady stopped by my house with a nice black coat to see if it was mine. I said, no, because my coats are beige. When I had my taxes done in February at the Senior Citizens Center, there were two ladies there that had the same color coat but different sizes. The one that was smaller than the other, she took the bigger coat and it had the other lady’s car keys in it. That is why this lady wants her coat back. It’s a J.C. Coat size 3W.

Kay came by later that day and picked her eggs up.

Wednesday, Tim Hall brought my mail to me and picked up my letters. Lee Aborn picked up the broken limbs that had fallen out of my trees.

Tim stopped again Thursday with my mail. I haven’t been out of the house since I went to the doctor.

Mark finally got into town to see his doctor, then he came by to see how I was doing.

Nina stopped Friday and brought me a loaf of bread, crackers, and soup.

Monica came up Saturday morning and brought me some chicken and noodle soup, and to see how I was. She went out and emptied my rain gage and there were 3 inches that covered from Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning at 9 a.m. March total is 5.5 inches. Monica filled up with gas before going home.

Sunday, I stayed home and at 10 am. I listened to Bro. Jo. Corum and his message came from Acts 19:8-20 where Paul went to Ephesus, he talked about the towel and apron that he wore, when the sick people touch it, the evil spirit came out of them and they were made well.

Keep praying for our sick folks and me.

My prayers and sympathy go out to the Patsy Clinkingbeard families and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.