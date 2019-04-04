April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

On Wednesday, March 27, Mayor David Norman and Go Blue campaign organizers proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Participants above, are from left, City Clerk Suzanne Welsh, Shirley Emerson, Douglas County Health Department; Mayor Norman; Donna Dixon and Norma J. Stillings, CHART; and Brooke Melton, counselor, Ava R-I schools. During April, Go Blue programs will promote awareness to the community about child abuse and neglect. The organization will also host educational events and school assemblies to bring awareness about local resources, and how to keep children safe.
