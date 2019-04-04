April is Earth Month at Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. – In honor of Earth Day which occurs on April 22, the Dewey Short Visitor Center’s discovery room will have hands on activities throughout the month of April on how to care for and protect the earth.

Saturday, April 6 is your chance to help keep the lake clean and beautiful at the 19th Annual Table Rock Lake Cleanup. In 2018, nearly 900 volunteers picked up 700 bags of trash, eight 30-yard full dumpsters, and recycled almost 200 tires. For more information on how to participate visit https://www.ozarkswaterwatch.org/table-rock-lake-shoreline-cleanup/.

Come celebrate Earth Day on Monday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Big Indian Recreation Area located off Highway 39 at the end of Highway H. Park rangers and volunteers will work side by side to clean this scenic recreation area. Long pants and closed toed shoes are encouraged. Registration is not required but please arrive by 9 a.m.

The visitor center is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Located just south of Table Rock Dam on State Highway 165, it offers several interactive displays, a 22-minute film about the purpose and construction of the dam, and viewing decks overlooking Table Rock Lake and Dam. Picnic facilities and a 2.2 mile asphalt surface trail are located on the visitor center grounds.

Park rangers will provide short programs on Table Rock Lake every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 11 a.m. Come learn the story behind Table Rock Lake. Programs are subject to change or cancellation.

For more information, please call 501-340-1943.