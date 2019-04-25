Appreciation for Support for The Wall That Heals

Larry Morrison, left, and DeWayne Cunningham, right, are shown above presenting Attorney Aaron Sachs a flag and certificate in recognition of his sponsorship of The Wall That Heals. Cunningham noted, “Aaron Sachs has been a strong supporter of the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association and our efforts to reach out to the Ava community. He provides bicycle safety helmets for our Victory Run and was quick to support the DCVMA’s purchase of the Side by Side given away last fall. He has also invited us to participate in his events and the Route 66 Festival in Springfield, to sell t-shirts and raffle tickets for the 1,000 gallons of gasoline fundraiser.”

