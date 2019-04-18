Around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, April 17th, several adults and children participated in the Annual Walk To School Day held at seven different locations around town. Each student who participated received a free day pass to the Ava pool and were entered into a drawing for a free family Ava pool pass. Ann Leonard, Healthy School Grant Coordinator, spear heads the event each year. There were around 40 children and adults in this group, who met at the old Casey’s General Store location on Hwy.14. The High School Leadership class also helped with the event.

