Ava Middle School Students of the Month shown above were chosen for the honor based on the word courage. Participating in the lunch time celebration are, not in order, Brooke Melton, school counselor; Meliyah Moore, Jeremiah Studdard, Daniel Brown, Katie Bell, Rose Frye, Hope Harvill, Ethan Nelson, Hunter Hall, and Glenda Little, Kiwanis. As part of the monthly honor, students are treated to lunch at a local restaurant.

