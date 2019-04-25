Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

April 14 – April 20

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 5

Agency Assist – 7

Assist Person – 2

Check Building – 2

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 5

Child Abuse – 1

C&I Driver – 1

Community Policing – 5

Disorderly Conduct – 1

Domestic Disturbance – 2

General Disturbance – 2

Noise Disturbance – 3

Fraud – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Misc/All Other – 8

Prisoner Transport – 1

Private Property Accident – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 30

Trespassing – 1

Vandalism – 1

Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 87

On Apr. 14th Ava Police responded to reports of people selling dogs across the street from Sonic. Police made contact with subjects and advised them of the city ordinance.

On Apr. 15th, Ava Police responded to reports of people camping on city property behind a residence. Ava Police removed a possible campsite.

Ava Police also responded to a domestic incident,arrested one female subject, and took her into custody.

On Apr 19th, Ava Police arrested a driver who had run over the entrance sign at Sonic then fled the scene. The Police found the suspected vehicle and driver behind Walmart.

On Apr. 20th, Ava Police responded to reports of people and dogs living in an abandoned house that had no water or electricity. The subjects were spoken to and said they would find another place to stay.

Ava Police made 15 stops for speeding during this time.