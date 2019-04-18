Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900

Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

April 7 – April 13

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 5

Agency Assist – 4

Check Building – 2

Check Person – 5

Check Vehicle – 2

C&I Driver – 1

Community Policing – 7

Domestic Disturbance – 1

General Disturbance – 3

Noise Disturbance – 2

Fraud – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Juvenile Situation – 1

Misc/All Other – 11

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Stealing – 3

Traffic Stop – 34

Total Calls – 90

On April 7th, . 17, Ava Police responded to reports of a loose baby pig. They made contact with the owner who retrieved it.

On April 8th, Ava Police made a traffic stop and arrested two of the vehicle’s 5 occupants. The two were taken into custody.

On April 9th, Ava Police made a traffic stop of a vehicle with six occupants. The driver was cited for not having proof of insurance, and warned for lane violation, ignoring a stop sign, and not using seat belts.

On April 9th, Ava Police responded to reports of a two or three year old boy walking down the street. Ava Police responded, returned the youth to custody of his older brother, and alerted DFS.

On April 10th, Ava Police responded to reports of a couple on a bench at the Walmart on Springfield Road, appearing to be preparing to spend the night. Ava Police gave them a ride to the Super 8 Hotel.

Ava Police made a total of 11 traffic stops for speed-related issues.