Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900,Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

April 1 – April 6th

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 4

Animal Call – 7

Agency Assist – 10

Assist Person – 1

Check Building – 1

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 1

C&I Driver – 1

Civil – 1

Community Policing – 13

Disorderly Conduct – 1

Domestic Disturbance – 2

General Disturbance – 2

Noise Disturbance – 1

Drunk Person – 1

Follow-up – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Juvenile Situation – 2

Misc/All Other – 11

Prisoner Transport – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop – 25

Trespassing – 1

Total Calls – 94

On April 1st, Ava Police performed a traffic stop on North Jefferson street. They arrested a passenger who had an outstanding warrant from the West Plains Police Department. The driver was given a warning for a registration related violation.

On April 3rd, Ava Police responded to reports of someone laying on the sidewalk in front of Casey’s South. Ava Police responded and arrested one person.

On April 3rd, Ava Police responded to a call from the Super 8 Motel on South Jefferson St. A male subject, believed to be intoxicated, was allegedly disturbing other guests. Ava Police advised him to stay in his room. On April 4th, Ava Police returned to the Super 8 after complaints about the same individual allegedly now screaming and swearing at the Super 8 clerk. The subject was arrested.

On April 4th, a black and white pit bull was the cause of multiple complaints in the area of Washington and Fleetwood streets. The dog attempted to bite a jogger, an officer, and others. The Ava Police responded and located the dog’s owner, who agreed to remove it from the city.

The Ava Police made 7 traffic stops for excessive speed.